Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 133,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.38.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

