Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $155,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

