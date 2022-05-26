Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,231 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $1,858,347 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

CTSH stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.