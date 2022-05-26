KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
KB stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.77.
About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
