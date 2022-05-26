KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KB Financial Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

KB stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

