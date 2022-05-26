KGI Securities Begins Coverage on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.12.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $103.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

