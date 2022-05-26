Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Stake Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 489,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,983 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $32,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.78.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

