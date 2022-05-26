Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $124.00 at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.38.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.47. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

