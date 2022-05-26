King DAG (KDAG) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

King DAG (KDAG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, King DAG has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC on major exchanges. King DAG has a market cap of $11.97 million and approximately $11,742.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,992.64 or 0.99970853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002030 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

King DAG Coin Profile

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,451,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

