King Street Capital Management L.P. Invests $430,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of M.D.C. stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 15,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,498. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $58.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.