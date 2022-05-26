King Street Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

Shares of OLLI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,013. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $95.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

