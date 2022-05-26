King Street Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,190,000 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

King Street Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190,000 shares during the period. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises approximately 0.6% of King Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. King Street Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,022. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

