Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Tops $7,102.04

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 46% against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Klimatas has a total market cap of $7,102.04 and approximately $185.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

