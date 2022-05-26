Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,435 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knowles by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,515. Knowles has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

