Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €16.06 ($17.09) and last traded at €16.06 ($17.09). Approximately 35,683 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.66 ($16.66).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on shares of Koenig & Bauer in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $265.39 million and a P/E ratio of 16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.68.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

