Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Shares of KOP traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.98. 22,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,043. Koppers has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.93 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other Koppers news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,430 shares of company stock worth $174,209. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

