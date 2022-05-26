KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Down 1.7%

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.11.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 7.18% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

