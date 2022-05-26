Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KHNGY. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.40.

KHNGY opened at $52.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 80.89% and a net margin of 6.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.3138 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

