Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.75, for a total value of 11,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,128,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.86, for a total value of 11,720.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 12,440.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 12,060.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.69, for a total value of 13,380.00.

BLZE stock opened at 5.78 on Thursday. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of 5.28 and a twelve month high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is 9.29 and its 200-day moving average is 13.97.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.37 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 19.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLZE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Backblaze from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Backblaze during the first quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

