LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0012 (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. LABS Group has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $65,313.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 207.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,979.68 or 1.59774014 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 53.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 399.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.89 or 0.00502957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031432 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000280 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.