Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.44 Million

Brokerages expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to report $81.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the lowest is $79.99 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $65.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $329.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.91 million to $334.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $356.34 million, with estimates ranging from $339.84 million to $365.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $77.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.88 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $989.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 335.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

