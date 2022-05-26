Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $71.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial has a 1-year low of $56.06 and a 1-year high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

