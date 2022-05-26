Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Glenn O’rourke Sells 359 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $18,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $78,981.21.

On Thursday, March 10th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $262,837.74.

LSCC opened at $48.32 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,581,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after purchasing an additional 587,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

