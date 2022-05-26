Lawrence E. Jr. Mock Acquires 250,000 Shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) Stock

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) Director Lawrence E. Jr. Mock purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,423,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AVCT opened at $0.39 on Thursday. American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,560,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 90,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 253,192 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Virtual Cloud Technologies by 1,159.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 398,016 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc, a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company, provides cloud-based enterprise services worldwide. The company's Kandy cloud communications platform is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform, which offers proprietary unified communications as a service, communications platform as a service, contact center as a service, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities.

