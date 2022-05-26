LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter worth $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $302,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth $369,000.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

