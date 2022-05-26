Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.56% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,851. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.