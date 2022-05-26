Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7,540.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,115,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,705 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,466,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,077,964,000.

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 222,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,051. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.22 and a twelve month high of $113.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $4.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

