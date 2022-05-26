Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 11,744 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $35,936.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,082 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $38,725.50.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,609 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $10,168.88.

On Friday, April 22nd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 891 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $5,354.91.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $99,271.68.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market cap of $262.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.45. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $22.83.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of RealReal by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $12,725,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in RealReal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RealReal by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RealReal by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,033,000 after purchasing an additional 870,578 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

