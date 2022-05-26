Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 142,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,373,520 shares.The stock last traded at $6.85 and had previously closed at $6.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USA. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,026,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,079 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 92.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,111,193 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 534,404 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 358,427 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,161,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

