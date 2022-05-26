Liberty Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,953,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,943,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,885,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,999,000. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,703,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

