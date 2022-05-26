Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EVP Bryan H. Hall Sells 20,000 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.56.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.