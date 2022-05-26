Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $904.00 million-$924.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $904.89 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lifetime Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Lifetime Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Lifetime Brands stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 65,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.22. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In other Lifetime Brands news, President Daniel Siegel sold 9,900 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $127,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. 41.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

