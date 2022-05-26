Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) rose 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.93. Approximately 310,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,366,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

LSPD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.