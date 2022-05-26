Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 99.8% in May

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the April 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Lithium stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 339,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,152. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Lithium Corporation, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals in Nevada and British Columbia. It explores for lithium/boron/potassium, graphite, gold, and silver deposits, as well as titanium and rare earth elements. The company owns interests in the Fish Lake Valley property that includes 143 claims covering an area of approximately 11,360 acres located in northern Esmeralda County in west central Nevada; and San Emidio property comprising 10 claims, which cover an area of approximately 1,600 acres located in Washoe County in northwestern Nevada.

