Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Down 99.8% in May

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the April 30th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Lithium stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 339,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,152. Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 1.10.
Lithium Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium (LTUM)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.