LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. LiveRamp updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

LiveRamp stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,047. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.15. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,264,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,815,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,738,000 after buying an additional 277,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,065,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,616,000 after buying an additional 244,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 157,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $90.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

About LiveRamp (Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.