Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.86. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.
In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of LOGI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.87. 685,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,053. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.
Logitech International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
