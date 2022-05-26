Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.86. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 530.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LOGI traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.87. 685,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,053. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

