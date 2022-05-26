Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 135 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 489,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,201,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 77 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total transaction of $239,781.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.81, for a total value of $69,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,437,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,778 shares of company stock worth $26,133,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.74.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $684.81. 8,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,114. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $492.13 and a twelve month high of $747.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $681.76 and its 200-day moving average is $647.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

