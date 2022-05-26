Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 164,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,359,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 298,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,869,000 after acquiring an additional 183,918 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 60,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,165. The company has a market capitalization of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.23. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.