Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 1,594 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.