Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,974,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $298,377,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.08.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $244.01. 22,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,123. The firm has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.92 and a 200 day moving average of $341.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

