Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $4 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,443 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,345,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,230 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,232 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

COP traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.45. 280,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $111.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,572 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.