Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 295 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $2.96 on Thursday, hitting $98.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,331. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.36 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

