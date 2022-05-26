Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 5,486 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $134,586,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 690.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 343,085 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after acquiring an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,789.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $97,649,000 after acquiring an additional 321,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $72,348,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSC. TD Securities lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.92. 29,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,273. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.54 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

