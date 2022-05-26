Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Fortive by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fortive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 997,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,110,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Fortive by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,744,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,090,000 after acquiring an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.71.

NYSE:FTV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.54. 54,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,197,410. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

