Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 1,101 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 451,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 310,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 71,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.36. 838,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,535,523. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $40.74 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

