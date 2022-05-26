Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 640 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.16. 12,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,329. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.