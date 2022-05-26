Lotto (LOTTO) Hits Market Cap of $6.17 Million

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Lotto has a market capitalization of $6.17 million and $20.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lotto has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000268 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00215840 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006712 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Lotto

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

