Lufax (NYSE:LU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 163,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.02. Lufax has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Get Lufax alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 339,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 121,371 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Lufax during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lufax by 441.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 234,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 191,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lufax by 2.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 111,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LU. Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.86.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.