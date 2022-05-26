Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,373,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,146,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,368 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

