M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $34.14

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 4238 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDC. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,145,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,104,000 after purchasing an additional 348,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 91,822 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,516,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,223,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,279 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

