Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of MHLD opened at $2.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $188.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $1,202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Maiden by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 61,552 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Maiden by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Maiden by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

